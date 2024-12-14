HDMI 2.2 could make its debut at CES next month

We may see the next HDMI standard, HDMI 2.2, in only a matter of weeks. According to an email from the HDMI Forum sent around to press including Engadget this weekend, a new HDMI specification will be announced on Monday, January 6 in Las Vegas ahead of the official start to CES 2025. The details at this point are pretty scant — all we're told is that the new spec "enables a wide range of higher resolutions and refresh rates and will be supported with a new HDMI Cable."

It's been seven years since the introduction of HDMI 2.1. It was most recently updated to version 2.1b in 2023, to support bandwidths of up to 48Gbps and resolutions up to 10K. The new specification with the next gen HDMI technology will bring higher bandwidth, according to the email. That's about all we know now, but we'll have a team on the ground at CES keeping you up to speed on this and all the other announcements as they come.