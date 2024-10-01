How to get Microsoft's Windows 11 2024 update (and be ready for new Copilot+ features)

Windows 11 2024 (aka 24H2) is one of Microsoft's more confusing updates ever since it contains AI features for the new Copilot+ PCs that won't come to other machines. That wasn't helped by some baffling communication from Redmond that didn't make it crystal clear who would be receiving which updates and when. Now, Microsoft has announced in a news release that Windows 11 2024 is rolling out starting today, so here's how that process will work.

The update will be a full operating system (OS) swap with new "foundational elements" that will effectively pave the way for new Copilot+ AI features arriving later. It'll be released to all PCs with Windows 11 and not just Copilot+ PC owners. It will not contain any Copilot+ AI features at first — just as Apple's latest iPhones and iOS 18 didn't have its vaunted Apple Intelligence to start with.

Improvements for all users on 24H2 include an updated taskbar, new USB 80Gbps speeds, RUST support and default BitLocker encryption. If you have the latest AMD 9000-series processors, a patch will improve gaming performance by 3-13 percent (if you don't already have it). You'll also get an enhanced battery saver, Bluetooth LE audio, HDR backgrounds and Wi-Fi 7 support.

If you've got Windows 11, you're eligible for the 2024 update, as the system requirements haven't changed. However, some users will get it sooner than others. The first phase of rollouts will come to eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2 and 23H2, so make sure you've got those. You'll also want to set up your machine to receive updates quickly and automatically, so navigate to Settings > Windows Update, and turn on "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available."

Otherwise, the timing of the update is a bit out of your control. After the first phase, Microsoft will make the 24H2 update available to "existing in-market devices based on hardware eligibility, reliability metrics and other factors that impact the update experience," the company wrote. Microsoft will at least let you know via the Windows Update Settings page when it's available for your device.

Am I eligible for the Copilot+ features and when will I get them?

Nobody will get any of the key Copilot+ features at first (like Recall, Click to Do and improved Windows Search). Windows Insiders with Copilot+ PCs will be the first to receive them, starting in October. That'll be followed by a phased rollout to select devices and markets beginning in November. Again, you won't be eligible for these features (ever) unless you have a Copilot+ PC. For more on those features, check out our dedicated article.