Intel reportedly rebuffed an offer from ARM to buy its product unit

Intel's fortunes have declined so rapidly over the past year that chip designer ARM made a "high level inquiry" about buying its crown jewel product unit, Bloomberg reported. However, Intel said the division wasn't for sale and turned down the offer, according to an unnamed insider.

There are two main units inside Intel, the product group that sells PC, server and networking chips and a chip manufacturing foundry. ARM had no interest in Intel's foundry division, according to Bloomberg's sources. ARM and Intel representatives declined to comment.

Intel's fortunes have been on the wane for years, but the decline over the last 12 months has been especially dramatic. Following a net $1.6 billion loss in Q2 2024, the company announced that it was laying off 15,000 employees as part of a $10 billion cost reduction plan. Last week, the company also revealed plans to transform its ailing foundry business into an independent subsidiary. Intel lost half its market value last year and is now worth $102.3 billion.

ARM sells its processor designs to Qualcomm, Apple and other manufacturers (mostly for mobile phones) but doesn't build any chips itself. Purchasing Intel's product division would completely transform its business model, though that scenario seems highly improbable.

With Intel wounded at the moment, rivals have been circling. Qualcomm also expressed interest in taking over Intel recently, according to a report from last week. Any mergers related to ARM and Qualcomm would be regulatory nightmares, but the fact that the offers exist at all shows Intel's vulnerability.

Intel has other avenues to boost investment. Apollo Global Management (the owner of Yahoo and Engadget) has offered to invest as much as $5 billion in the company, according to a recent Bloomberg report. Intel also plans to sell part of its stake in chip-maker Altera to private equity investors.