Acer to raise prices by 10 percent following President Trump's tariffs

Acer laptops are getting a price hike in the US come March. In an interview with The Telegraph, Acer's chief executive and chairman Jason Chen announced a 10 percent increased cost for all products due to President Trump's tariffs on China.

His straightforward statement is one of the first clear cause and effects of Trump's import taxes. "We will have to adjust the end user price to reflect the tariff," Chen stated. "We think 10 percent probably will be the default price increase because of the import tax. It's very straightforward." Acer's most expensive laptop, the 17-inch Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop, could go up to $4,178 from $3,799.

Trump introduced a ten percent tariff to China this month, the country responsible for about 80 percent of laptop imports to the US. While he had claimed tariffs wouldn't impact consumer prices, he changed his tune last week, admitting that, surprise, surprise, they could.

Time will tell if all items increase in price next month or only recently imported devices. Chen also shared that the company is considering moving some of its manufacturing to other countries, including the US.