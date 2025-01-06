AMD takes AI PCs to the max with Ryzen AI Max chips

AMD is targeting both low-end and high-end AI PCs at CES 2025. The company unveiled a new family of Ryzen AI Max chips meant for "halo" Copilot+ AI PCs, which will sit above existing Ryzen AI 9 systems. In addition, it's also introducing Ryzen AI 7 and 5 chips for mid-tier and lower end AI PCs. Clearly, AMD wants AI PC options for everyone.

AMD

To its credit, AMD's Ryzen AI Max chips seem like powerhouses. They feature up to 16 Zen 5 performance cores, 40 RDNA 3.5 GPU compute units and 50 TOPS of AI performance with AMD"s XDNA 2 NPU. The company claims it delivers 2.6 times faster 3D rendering than Intel's Core Ultra 9 288V, as well 1.4 times faster graphics performance in benchmarks like 3DMark's Wildlife Extreme and Solar Bay. It also delivers comparable performance to Apple's 14-core M4 Pro chip, and when it comes to the Vray benchmark, it's significantly faster.

AMD

Ryzen AI Max systems will be available in the first and second quarter of the year, including the HP Zbook Ultra G1a, as well as the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 convertible.

As for the Ryzen AI 7 and 5 chips, they'll basically deliver slightly slower performance than existing Ryzen AI 9 PCs. The Ryzen AI 7 chip features 8 cores and a 5GHz max boost speed, while the Ryzen AI 5 340 offers up six cores and a 4.8GHz max speed. And for PCs that don't need a ton of AI power, AMD is also introducing Ryzen 200 chips in the second quarter. They'll offer up to 16 TOPS of AI performance (compared to 50 TOPS on the faster AI chips), and will max out with the eight-core Ryzen 9 270.