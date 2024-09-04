Dell brings Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus to Inspiron and Latitude laptops

Dell revealed details for new models in its Inspiron and Latitude laptop lines at IFA 2024. The company announced in May that it would be powering several of its new devices with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus, and now we have more information about how those processors will work in Dell's collection of Copilot+ PCs.

The Inspiron 14 and the Latitude 5455 can have either the 8-core or 10-core Snapdragon X Plus processors. The 10-core option has clock speeds up to 3.4GHz while the newly announced 8-core goes up to 3.24 GHz. Both versions have the same NPU for AI tasks, which offers up to 45 TOPS (trillions of operations per second) in machine learning performance in support of Microsoft's Copilot AI platform.

Inspiron 14 (Dell)

Both 14-inch laptops are equipped with Qualcomm's Adreno GPUs. The machines have 16:10 FHD+ displays with a 1920x1200 resolution. Dell also highlighted "up to 27 hours" of battery life for the Latitude 5455, which will be available starting September 24, although it hasn't shared pricing information yet. The Inspiron 14 will also be available on September 24 and will retail for $899 in the US.

Qualcomm introduced the Snapdragon X Plus line earlier this year. It's a lower-end series than the Snapdragon X Elite, but it still promises enough power to handle the increasing number of AI tasks being asked of modern computers.