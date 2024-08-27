Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ review: A capable AI PC, but Windows on Arm issues remain

It's only been four months since we reviewed the latest Intel version of the XPS 13, but now Dell has released a model built for Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC initiative. It's running Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite chip, making it an Arm-based laptop like the recent Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. But with that mobile-focused hardware comes new expectations: More battery efficiency than Intel's x86 chips, as well dramatically faster AI capabilities thanks to its beefier NPU (neural processing unit). As with all Arm-based Windows systems, though, there's also the potential for trouble with older x86 apps, which may run slowly through emulation or simply not launch at all.

It's undoubtedly a chaotic time for the PC industry, as chipmakers and PC companies build for an uncertain AI-powered future. For consumers, that just means confusion. That's partially why Microsoft kicked off the Copilot+ program to begin with, since it requires system makers to include at least 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and an NPU with at least 40 TOPS (tera-ops per second) of AI performance. If it says Copilot+ on the box, it should be a decent PC.

So does this XPS 13 live up to the Copilot+ branding? Mostly, it turns out. And it's fascinating to see how it compares to the current Intel version of the very same product.

What's new about the XPS 13 Copilot+ AI PC?

The biggest addition to this XPS 13 — and the main reason we’re reviewing it — is that Snapdragon X Elite chip. Everything else about this XPS 13 is the same as the previous iteration. There's its strikingly minimalist design, with an "invisible" touchpad that blends into the wrist rest, as well as large-capped keys running edge-to-edge. And don't forget the capacitive function row, which remains a baffling feature.

If you want a deeper take on the XPS 13's design, just take a look at my previous review. In short, though, it's a machine that basically prioritizes looks over usability. It's light, sturdy and dramatically different from every other laptop out there. But to get there, Dell made the trackpad harder to use (it's not quite as accurate as Apple's MacBooks or Microsoft’s Surface PCs), and its capacitive function row is simply a pain.

As for the XPS 13's new Snapdragon X Elite chip, it features 12 cores running up to 3.4GHz, with a dual-core boot reaching 4GHz. In comparison, the Intel variant's Core Ultra 7 155H chip offers 16 cores and reaches up to 4.8GHz. Qualcomm has the advantage with a more powerful 45 TOPS NPU, compared to Intel’s 10 TOPS, but I haven’t found that to make a huge difference with the few AI features in Windows 11 today. As the benchmarks below show, bigger chip numbers don't always lead to better performance.

PCMark 10 Geekbench 6 CPU 3DMark Wildlife Extreme Cinebench 2024 Dell XPS 13 Copilot+ (Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite) 14,024 (Applications) 2,621/14,194 6,191 122/748 Microsoft Surface Pro (2024, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite) 12,615 (Applications) 2,769/13,842 6,430 120/770 Dell XPS 13 (Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, Intel Arc) 6,806 2,276/11,490 4,579 90/453 Apple MacBook Air (M3) N/A 3,190/12,102 8,310 141/490

What's good about the XPS 13 Copilot+?

In short, this XPS 13 delivers most of what you'd want from a modern ultraportable, while also preparing you for a potential future with more AI-powered apps and features. It’s attractive, fast (for most apps, anyway) and sturdy. It’s also the perfect system if you want to stand out a bit, since it looks unlike any other laptop out there.

It runs most productivity apps well, and had no problem multitasking when I had dozens of tabs open across Chrome and Edge, while video conferencing in Zoom and chatting with colleagues on Slack.

Across most benchmarks like Geekbench 6 and Cinebench 2024, this XPS 13 easily trounced its Intel sibling by several thousand points.

Qualcomm’s 45 TOPS Snapdragon X Elite NPU makes the Copilot+ XPS 13 more future-proof than the current Intel model.

Dell's XPS 13 keyboard is lusciously wide and delivers excellent feedback. It may take a bit of getting used to though, since the spacing differs from most other notebooks.

I tested the XPS 13's base-level 1080p+ non-touchscreen display, and while it wasn't as glorious as the OLED-equipped XPS devices I've seen, it still looked sharp and colorful.

As always, Dell's thin InfinityEdge bezels also help the screen pop even more.

What's bad about the XPS 13 Copilot+ AI PC?

Take most of the downsides from the Intel version of the XPS 13, as well as problems still plaguing Arm-based Windows devices like the Surface Pro, and you've got the big issues with the XPS 13 Copilot+ PC.

Some emulated x86 apps like Evernote run into noticeable slowdowns. I often encountered lag when switching between notes, as well as scrolling down long documents.

The built-in AI features in Paint and Photos are mostly useless, and it's still unclear when the long-awaited Recall feature will arrive for general users.

We also don't know when to expect any other AI features in the OS, or when other developers will start releasing more AI capabilities in their apps.

Battery life was average compared to most Windows PCs and surprisingly low for an Arm-based system. It reached seven hours and 48 minutes in the PCMark 10 Applications battery benchmark, which was far below the 13 hours and 15 minutes the Intel XPS 13 hit in the Modern Office PCMark test. Microsoft’s Surface Pro Copilot+ system, meanwhile, lasted for twelve hours and 15 minutes in the Applications test.

Games like Fortnite, Destiny 2 and League of Legends won't run on the XPS 13, because their anti-cheat software isn't compatible with Arm chips.

I'm still not a fan of the XPS 13's invisible trackpad. It's sometimes hard to locate and swiping around isn't as smooth as on Apple's MacBook Air.

The XPS 13 desperately needs more than two USB-C ports, otherwise many users will be stuck living the dongle life.

The capacitive function row still disappears in direct sunlight and it's impossible to use without directly looking at it. After all, it's hard to build up touch typing memory without physical keys.

Should you buy the XPS 13 Copilot+ AI PC?

The XPS 13 typically starts at $1,300 with the Snapdragon X Elite chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. At the time of this review, it’s currently on sale for $999, but it’s unclear how long that discount will last. The Intel model also starts at $1,300 with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but you’ll have to add another $100 to get 16GB of memory. (The Intel XPS 13 was recently marked down to $1,200, so don’t be surprised if you see Dell’s prices fluctuate frequently.)

If you need a powerful 13-inch laptop right now, the XPS 13 Copilot+ is a solid choice. Just be wary of the downsides and potential software issues I mentioned above. If you're on the fence, though, it may be worth waiting until Dell refreshes the XPS 13 once again with Intel's new Lunar Lake CPU. That's expected to arrive this fall, and it'll feature an NPU that's even faster than the Snapdragon X Elite's. And since it's an x86 chip, the Lunar Lake XPS 13 won't have to emulate older software, and it will also be able to run games like Fortnite.