Framework teases a low-cost 2-in-1 convertible version of its modular laptop

Framework, the company making an ever-wider range of modular, endlessly repairable machines is showing off its next big project. Today, it previewed the Laptop 12, an affordable 12.2-inch touchscreen convertible built with the same ethos as its bigger siblings. Laptop 12 is targeted as an entry-level machine for young people, students and folks on low incomes. But, rather than the usual compromises inherent in such a machine, it will be just as repairable, modular and crucially upgradeable as the rest of the Framework lineup.

Framework

"Few categories are as emblematic of the problems with consumer electronics as entry-level laptops," explained founder Nirav Patel, "they tend to be janky, locked-down, disposable, underpowered and frankly, boring." Laptop 12 takes the general design language of the Laptop 13, but trimmed to suit the smaller footprint and screen. It ships in five colors, with an optional color matched stylus, each one clad in TPU with a metal skeleton for rigidity. Patel said if users are able to break it, repairs are even easier than on the Laptop 13.

Framework

The company emphasized the Laptop 12 won't use the same sort of no-name bargain-bin parts you often find on entry-level machines. It hasn't released a full spec list yet, but said you will see options for a 13th-generation i3 or i5 Core Processor supporting up to 48GB DDR5 RAM. You can also opt for an NVMe SSD up to 2TB and Wi-Fi 6E, with the usual pick of Windows 11 or Linux. Patel added the 1,920 x 1,200 display has been customized to push out 400 nits of peak brightness with touch and stylus support.

Framework says we're likely to see all of the gory details arriving at some point in April, which is also when pre-orders will open. Shipments are expected to begin at some point in the summer, and we're looking forward to seeing how this operates out in the real world.