HP at CES 2025: The latest Elitebooks are Copilot+ PCs powered by Intel’s new AI chips

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HP announced three new 14-inch Elitebooks at CES 2025, all powered by the latest Intel processors. The laptop lineup includes the Elitebook Ultra G1i — it has a 3K OLED screen, a 9MP webcam and a haptic touchpad — and two Elitebook X models, one of which is a 360-degree-folding 2-in-1.

As to be expected, HP is billing these laptops as AI PCs. While that's due in part to the unwritten rule that every new gadget must have AI stuffed inside, it's also practically due to Intel's Core Ultra 5 and 7 chips being built precisely for that purpose, with three compute engines for on-device AI tasks. All three Elitebooks are Copilot+ PCs and can zip through AI tasks at 48 TOPS (trillion operations per second).

All three Elitebooks ship in configurations with 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

HP

The EliteBook Ultra G1i has a higher-end screen, webcam and touchpad than the others. Its display will be available in touch and non-touch configurations, both of which are 14-inch OLED panels with 2,880 x 1,880 resolution. The laptop has a 9MP webcam, and its onboard AI can upscale video calls beyond that. Its audio setup should impress, too, with "studio-quality dual microphones" and quad speakers.

The non-touch version weighs 2.63 pounds (just under 1.2 kg), and the touch model is slightly heavier at 2.68 pounds (around 1.2 kg). Its touchpad is haptic-based (like Apple's MacBooks have been for years). That should make it evenly "clickable" — it doesn't click inward but feels that way — across its entire surface.

HP

HP EliteBook X Flip G1i

HP's EliteBook X G1i and EliteBook X Flip G1i are similar and differentiated mostly by form factor. The Flip earns its name by flipping back with a 360-degree hinge, while the standard one has a traditional clamshell design. Compared to the Ultra, these models have lower-resolution LCD panels: 1,920 x 1,200 in most configurations, with a 2,560 x 1,600 option also available for both. The machines also have a lower-resolution webcam (5MP) than the Ultra.

In line with its 2-in-1 nature, the Flip has a touchscreen in all variants, while the standard has touch and non-touch models. It works with (but doesn't include) HP's $99 Rechargeable Active Pen.

HP hasn't announced pricing or release date info for any of the new Ultrabooks, but they'll be on display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this week.