HP has a thinner and lighter version of the Omen 16 gaming laptop

HP is launching a thinner and lighter version of its Omen 16 gaming laptop. The Omen 16 Slim is 16 percent thinner than the standard model, ranging from 0.78 to 0.89 inches (19.9 to 22.7 mm) thick when closed. It weighs 5.35 lbs.

The HP Omen 16 Slim includes up to NVIDIA RTX 5070 graphics (no word yet on the cheaper configurations). It uses Intel Arrow Lake processors, ranging from the entry-level Core Ultra 5 225H to the Core Ultra 9 285H. You can fit it with 16GB, 24GB or 32GB of RAM and choose between 512GB and 1TB storage tiers.

As its name suggests, it has a 16-inch display with up to 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. (Cheaper configs are limited to 1,920 x 1,200.) The machine includes a 10Gbps USB-C port, along with a 10Gbps Type-A, two 5Gbps Type-A ports, an RJ-45 ethernet connector, a 3.5mm headphone / mic combo jack and a single HDMI 2.1 port.

There's no official word yet on pricing or a release date, but The Verge reports that HP is targeting a May launch.