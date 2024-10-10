Intel's upcoming Arrow Lake H laptop chips will offer beefier GPUs for AI workloads

Alongside its new family of Arrow Lake desktop hardware, Intel today also gave us a few tidbits around its upcoming Arrow Lake H mobile chips for high performance laptops. First off, they're not expected to arrive until the first quarter of 2025 — but the slight wait might be worth it, as Intel says they will offer powerful new Xe GPUs with XMX. Thanks to that upgrade, the GPU alone will offer four times better AI workload processing than its previous chips, alongside double the ray tracing performance and twice as much cache (8MB L2).

Notably, though, these new chips will still lag behind the company's less powerful Lunar Lake processors when it comes to NPU and overall AI TOPS (tera operations per second) figures. Arrow Lake H's NPU will hit 13 TOPS, the new GPU will reach 77 and the CPU will offer 9 TOPS. Taken altogether, it'll offer up to 99 TOPS of performance. Lunar Lake, meanwhile, sports a 48 TOPS NPU and up to 120 TOPS of system-wide AI performance.

Intel

The difference makes sense when you consider what these chips are meant for. Lunar Lake is mostly geared towards ultraportables and slim workstations, while Arrow Lake H chips are targeted at demanding notebooks with desktop-like performance. While they can technically be called AI PCs, Arrow Lake H's low NPU performance doesn't meet the bar for Microsoft's Copilot+ badge (those require at least 40 TOPS NPUs). You'll be able to run basic AI features, like Windows Studio Effects in video chats, but not more complicated tasks like Recall.

Intel didn't have many other details to share about Arrow Lake H, but we'll likely hear more at CES 2025.