Lenovo announces new Aura edition laptops

Unfortunately, most of the company's new models won't be coming to the US.

Lenovo has just revealed its latest lineup of laptops at IFA Berlin. The standouts seem to be Aura editions of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 and Yoga Slim 7i. The Aura software, which is the result of a collaboration with Intel, can quickly shift these machines into various modes to optimize for specific tasks, like safe internet browsing, better video call quality or distraction-free work.

Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition, It’s a 14-inch laptop with a 16:10 2.8K (2880x1800) OLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also has DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification and reaches 400 nits of brightness. The CPU is an Intel Core Ultra 9, and the Intel Arc Xe2 GPU handles graphics. The battery is rated at 57Wh and is a replaceable unit.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is larger at 15.3 inches and also has a screen resolution of 2.8K. The display can be an OLED or LCD touch panel, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and brightness of 500 nits. An Intel Core Ultra 7 processor powers this laptop and uses integrated graphics. With a battery life of 70Wh, it should last all day for web browsing and streaming video content.

Another laptop to look out for is the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1. It's equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processor and integrated Adreno GPU. The 14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) OLED screen can reach 400 nits of brightness, and the battery is rated at 57Wh. Best of all, the whole package only costs about $850.

The Yoga Pro 7, IdeaPad Slim 5x and the 13- and 15-inch IdeaPad Slim 5s are among the new arrivals as well, but unfortunately, these models won’t be available in the US.