Lenovo CES 2025: The 10th-gen Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop supports up to RTX 5090 graphics

Lenovo has a new series of updated Legion gaming laptops at CES 2025. The star of the show is the 10th-generation Legion Pro 7i. It supports up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU, thanks to its cooling system that enables up to 250W thermal design power (TDP). It also has an AI engine that dynamically adjusts CPU and GPU wattage for optimal performance.

The 2025 Legion Pro 7i supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and the aforementioned RTX 5090 on the graphics side. Lenovo's Legion Coldfront Vapor cooling helps it support that high-end hardware. Tack on up to 64GB of 6400Mhz DDR5 (2 X 32GB) RAM and the built-in LA1+LA3 AI chip, and you're looking at a souped-up machine for on-the-go gaming (and just about anything else you could throw at it).

The laptop has up to a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600, 16:10) OLED display. The screen supports up to a 240Hz frame rate and has a 1ms response time. It can reach 500 nits of brightness. The Legion Pro 7i has two USB-C ports (one of which is Thunderbolt 4), three USB-A ports and HDMI 2.1. With all that high-end hardware inside, it's quite the beefy machine, with a starting weight of around 6 lbs.

It launches in March. But all that horsepower doesn't come cheap: Lenovo says the Legion Pro 7i has an expected starting price of $2,399 — and you can safely bet that RTX 5090 variants will fetch a premium on top of that.

Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i

Meanwhile, the 10th-gen Legion Pro 5i (Intel) and Legion Pro 5 (AMD) offer up to an Intel Ultra 9 275HX (the same as the Pro 7i) or AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX, respectively. Their thermal power supports up to 200W, which enables up to an RTX 5070 Ti Laptop for graphics. You can order configurations with up to 32GB (2 X 16GB) of 6400Mhz DDR5 RAM.

It also has up to a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600, 16:10) OLED screen at up to 500 nits with a 1ms response time. But at 165Hz, its maximum frame rates don't go quite as high as the Pro 7i.

Like the Pro 7i, the Pro 5 series uses Lenovo's AI Engine+ with a Scenario Detection feature that dynamically tweaks the CPU and GPU wattage based on the moment's needs. It has the same port setup as the Pro 7i, but at least it weighs a bit less (a minimum of 5.58 lbs).

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait longer for the more affordable Pro 5 series. The Legion Pro 5i launches in May (starting at $1,499), while the Legion Pro 5 arrives in June (starting at $1,399).

Lenovo

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo also has a 10th-gen version of the (non-"Pro") Legion 7i, which the company's oddly specific PR copy says is for "gamers actively studying in STEM programs and fields." It also supports up to an Intel Ultra 9 275HX and RTX 5070 GPU and has up to a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) OLED with up to 240Hz and 1ms. However, its Coldfront Hyper cooling maxes out at a lower 145W TDP, so you won't get the same top-level performance as the more expensive Pro models.

Starting at 4.4 lbs., it's notably thinner and lighter than the Pro models. (The fact that it's more portable but still decently powerful likely explains Lenovo's strange "STEM student" framing.) It has an all-metal chassis. It will be available in June for $1,599.

Finally, there's also a 10th-gen Legion 5i. Sticking with the oddly specific PR framing, Lenovo says this model is for "university gamers in non-STEM programs." (Gotta nail down every niche!) It has up to a 15.1-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600, 16:10, 165Hz, 1ms) OLED and supports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and RTX 5070 Laptop GPU. (There's also an AMD variant with up to a Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU.)

The Legion 5i is slated for a May launch, starting at $1,299.