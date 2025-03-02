Lenovo gave its latest 16-inch ThinkBook a bevy of funky concept screen accessories

The ThinkBook line has sort of become Lenovo's de facto testing ground for far-out ideas and ambitious concepts. See the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable we saw just a couple months ago at CES. But at MWC 2025, the company is pushing things further than ever through the new ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 and four of its display accessories — which range from practical add-ons to something that's more like a Tamagotchi.

The ThinkBook 16P powering all of Lenovo's crazy concept accessories isn't all that different from the company's previous 16-inch workstations. It sports up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 2785HX chip with as much as 64GB of RAM, 2TB of PCIe storage and an NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU. You get the choice of either a 3.2K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate or a slightly lower-res 2.5K IPS panel with a faster 240Hz refresh. There's also plenty of connectivity including dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A jacks, a full-size HDMI 2.1 and a card reader.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Lenovo's Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept attached to the ThinkBook 16p Gen 6.

One interesting addition is that Lenovo included a discrete NPU (separate from its main chip) that offers up to 32 TOPS of additional performance. This should provide a nice boost, particularly for anyone who needs to run demanding AI tasks locally. That said, for the rest of us lay folk, it's largely unnecessary.

However, the real spectacle is Lenovo's assortment of accessories. They all connect to the ThinkBook 16P using the company's Magic Bay docking system, which was first introduced to this product family a couple generations ago. For people who constantly yearn for extra space to multitask while traveling, Lenovo has two add-ons to choose from. The Magic Bay 2nd Display Concept is a small 8-inch screen that attaches magnetically to the ThinkBook 16P. It can be used simply as an external monitor or as an AI dashboard that displays widgets, messaging apps and other tools.



12345678 Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 6 with select Magic Bay Display concepts



On the flipside, the Magic Bay Dual Display Concept adds not one but two additional 13.3-inch panels that flank the notebook's primary screen, giving you a huge amount of real estate for pretty much anything. In addition to using the laptop's mounting system, this prototype also features a built-in kickstand to help keep the whole contraption stable. This is important because while it is rather complicated compared to most accessories, once you get everything set up, it really does a good job of recreating the multi-monitor workstations people have at home or in their office.

Lenovo

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko Pro Concept display

As for Lenovo's remaining two concepts, they are so new the company wasn't able to show them off during my preview session. The Tiko Pro Concept looks like an even more streamlined take on 2nd Display, as it's a slim panel with an extra-wide aspect ratio that's meant to sit across the top of the laptop's display, sort of like an external notification shade. Meanwhile, the non-pro Tiko Concept is a circular screen that houses an AI companion with its own set of emoji-based faces, gesture-based responses and more.

In case that's not enough, Lenovo even teased a cat-themed headband that adds little ears to your robotic friend. At this point, you may be asking how the Tiko is supposed to increase your productivity? And for that, I can only guess that having a friendly face around might boost your mood and thus improve your productivity. Or at the very least, it could be a more charming way of seeing stuff like Slack reactions. Honestly, I have no idea, and I'm not sure Lenovo does either.



12345678910 Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept

Lenovo Magic Bay Tiko AI companion concept



Now I have to stress again that all of these accessories are concepts, so there's no guarantee that they'll ever officially go on sale. Lenovo says they are merely prototypes meant to help expand and explore how its Magic Bay docking system could be used in the future. But in a time when so many PC makers seem to be having trouble thinking up ways to innovate, it's clear Lenovo isn't being shy about thinking outside the box.

Sadly, the ThinkBook 16P Gen 6 is not slated to be available in North America, but for those in Europe and Asia, keep an eye out for it to go on sale sometime this spring or summer.