Lenovo is updating its ThinkPad lineup with new chips and form factors at MWC 2025

Lenovo is showing business laptops lovers some attention by announcing several new ThinkPads at Mobile World Congress 2025, including a new form factor for the T-series line, and updated internals across the business laptop lineup.

The ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 is by far the most interesting of the bunch, with a new convertible body that's similar to Lenovo's Yoga laptops, and supports the magnetic Yoga Pen stylus. The laptop comes with up to a 14-inch, 400-nit WUXGA touch display, and inside, you can get up to a Intel Core Ultra 7 H or U 200 series chip, 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of storage. If you're looking for an option without a 360-degree hinge, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 will also now come with either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI Pro chips, up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Lenovo

Lenovo describes the new ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 as "one of the lightest ThinkPad designs ever," at only 2.05 lbs, but that light weight doesn't mean the laptop misses out on the latest internals. The X13 Gen 6 comes with either a Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI Pro chip, up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and your choice of a 41Wh or 54.7Wh battery. The new ThinkPad can also support Wi-Fi 7 and an optional 5G connection, if you want to take it on the go.

Chip updates round out the remaining ThinkPads, with the ThinkPad E14 Gen 7 and E16 Gen 3 gaining support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 U or H 200 series chip and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, while the ThinkPad T16 Gen 4 is caps out at 32GB of RAM.

Lenovo is making the majority of its new ThinkPads available this summer, with the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1, ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 and ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 arriving in June 2025 for $1,719, $1,674 and $1,139, respectively. The ThinkPad T14 Gen 6 and ThinkPad T16 Gen 4 are launching a little earlier in May for $1,359 and $1,623. And rounding things out, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 7 and E16 Gen 3 are coming in "Q2 2025" for $849 and $859.