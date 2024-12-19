Lenovo’s extendable ThinkBook Plus laptop accidentally unrolled early

It looks like Lenovo's next ThinkBook Plus laptop is going to have a rolling screen. According to images shared by prolific leaker Evan Blass , Lenovo's sixth-generation ThinkBook Plus will have an extendable, rolling display that builds on the "rollable" laptop concept the company first introduced in 2022.

The leaked images show a laptop with a traditional, if slightly taller than average display, that can extend and unroll until you effectively have two screens stacked on top of each other. Lenovo's images show a video call open on the top part of the display, and what looks like a PowerPoint presentation on the bottom, but one imagines the possibilities for what you can use the extra screen space for are pretty limitless. Blass didn't share any other technical details about the new ThinkBook Plus, but with CES 2025 weeks away in January, it seems highly likely the new laptop could make an official appearance soon.

Lenovo's been toying with the concept of a rollable laptop for a few years at this point, and this new ThinkBook Plus seems like a direct descendant of the company's earlier concept device. Lenovo is no stranger to making weird laptops, either. The Lenovo Auto Twist from CES 2024 featured a display that could rotate and fold on its own, and the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i from 2023 joined two separate touchscreen displays to give owners even more screen space to play with.

Evan Blass