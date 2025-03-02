Lenovo's new AI laptops for MWC 2025 include the Yoga Pro 9i Aura edition and the IdeaPad Slim 3x

Lenovo has announced new laptops with generative AI features for this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC), including the Yoga Pro 9i Aura edition. Lenovo's Aura edition branding is the result of a partnership with Intel to create a set of "distinct software, hardware and AI features" that make "computing a more personalized, productive, and protected experience." The Yoga Pro 9i Aura edition is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor and ships with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, which is the company's most affordable model in the RTX 50 series.

It has a 16-inch 3.2K PureSight Pro display with a double layer of OLED pixels that increases its overall brightness to 1600nits peak, as well as boosts its power efficiency. The display also supports 100 percent sRGB, P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut that provide true-to-life color accuracy. Like the previous versions of the Yoga Pro 9i, the Aura edition comes with the Lenovo Creator Zone, an on-device AI suite that can make third-party video, photo and music applications for creators easier to use. Lenovo's Yoga Pro 9i Aura Edition will be available starting in the second quarter of 2025, with prices starting at $1,799.

The company has also introduced the 15-inch IdeaPad Slim 3x, a Copilot+ PC that runs on Snapdragon X chip, Qualcomm's new platform designed to put Copilot+ PCs within reach for more people. IdeaPad Slim 3x can also process AI tasks on device and comes with a dedicated key for Microsoft's Copilot assistant. One more interesting feature is the device's open SSD slot that can fit an extra SSD for those who want to expand the laptop's storage capacity. The model will be available starting this month for at least $649.