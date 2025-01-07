Lenovo's new ThinkPad X9 is the least ThinkPad ever

Lenovo came to CES 2025 to prove that there's still room in its ThinkPad family for fresh designs. It may seem sacrilegious to ditch the carbon fiber frames and Trackpoint nubs found in classic ThinkPads, but that's exactly what the new ThinkPad X9 line does.

Lenovo may not admit it outright, but the goal with these new models is to entice younger buyers who might not have a ton of nostalgia for the company's 30-year-old laptop line. That said, the X9 line (which will be available in both 14- and 15-inch variants) still delivers the same military-grade durability (MIL-SPEC 810H) you'd expect from a typical ThinkPad while boasting an even sleeker and more minimalist appearance.

The lid of the X9 line is made from a smooth sheet of aluminum with the only defining characteristic (aside from the ThinkPad logo) being the long communication bar that houses the laptop's microphones and cameras. On the inside, Lenovo's streamlined aesthetic reveals the complete absence of a Trackpoint nub, a redesigned keyboard with new keycaps and an even larger haptic touchpad than what you'd get from the X9's siblings.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

So even though I'm an elder millennial who has some fondness for old-school ThinkPads, I must admit that I find Lenovo's break from tradition rather appealing. I never understood the Trackpoint nub, especially on modern notebooks with super responsive touchpads. Getting rid of it not only reduces distractions, but makes the keyboard easier to use. And even with its tweaked keycaps, there's still plenty of travel to deliver a very comfortable typing experience.

On its bottom, Lenovo is using what it calls an Engine Hub to deliver great connectivity for its size including a Thunderbolt 4 port on each side, a full HDMI 2.1 jack, 3.5mm audio and USB-A, while still providing plenty of room for thermal management. The X9 line's D-cover (the bottom panel) can also be removed by loosening just four captured screws, which gives you easy access to the laptop's user-replaceable SSD and battery. Unfortunately, because the system is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, RAM is soldered on so you can't upgrade its memory on your own.



12345678 Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos

Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 Aura Edition hands-on photos



Both the 14- and 15-inch versions of the X9 feature bright OLED displays with 2.8K resolutions and 400 nits of brightness (or 500 nits on the X9 15) and all models come with 80Whr batteries, Wi-Fi 7, 8-megapixel high-def webcams and dual noise-canceling microphones. I also appreciate a lot of the smaller design touches like the physical shutter for the webcam and what might be one of the smallest 65-watt power adapters I've seen from any major laptop manufacturer to date.

Finally, Lenovo's Aura Edition branding is there to remind you that the X9 line includes a handful of AI-powered tools including Smart Share, dynamic power modes, enhanced security and more. And in case anything ever goes wrong, you'll also have access to 24/7 live support that's meant to deliver more of a white-glove experience compared to less premium machines.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

The internals of the Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 and 15 can be accessed just by removing four screws. Unfortunately, while the SSD is upgradable, its RAM is soldered on.

All told, the new X9 line really does seem like a more modern approach to laptop design. Now, that doesn't mean Lenovo needs to kill the classic ThinkPad (I still love those carbon fiber frames), but especially for younger customers, I feel like there's plenty of room for both of these lines to live together happily.

Both models are expected to go on sale in February, with the ThinkPad X9 Aura Edition starting at $1,399 or $1,549 for the 15-inch version.