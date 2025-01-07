Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 9i is the first laptop to get an under-display camera

Lenovo has made history with its new Yoga Slim 9i laptop, which has an under-display camera similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phone. In other words, the 32-megapixel camera is situated beneath the screen where you can't see it, but it can capture video and images just fine. The Yoga Book 9i is also getting updated with a larger screen, an NPU and higher peak brightness.

Having an under-display camera lets device manufacturers use thinner bezels. In the Yoga Slim 9i's case, Lenovo was able to achieve what it calls a world's first: a 98 percent screen-to-body-ratio on a laptop, which the company claims is a world-first. Plus, the 4K120 OLED touch display measures 14 inches. Its PureSight certification includes 100 percent sRGB and Adobe RGB support. Additionally, the Yoga Slim 9i has a peak brightness of 750 nits, and supports VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600.

The Yoga Slim 9i is capable of handling AI tasks, thanks to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and with a 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) NPU. The 75WHr battery provides up to 17 hours of battery life. Graphics are handled by an uniform memory access Intel Arc GPU.

The Yoga Slim 9i can come with 1TB of storage and 32GB of RAM, making it a portable workhorse of a laptop. As for ports, there are two Thunderbolt 4 ports besides the charging-only USB-C port.

The latest Yoga Book 9i has also received several upgrades . The screen size has been increased from 13.3 inches to a full 14 inches, and the 400 nits brightness has been upped to 750 nits. The new model has a 94 percent screen-to-body-ratio, up a little over two percent from the prior generation. Plus, it now has AI capabilities thanks to new hardware.

Finally, we can take a brief look at the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition, a convertible laptop. The 14-inch 2.8K120 screen supports multi-touch and has a peak brightness of 1100 nits. It also has Smart Modes that let users customize the settings quickly. At 2.91 pounds, it's easy to carry around for work.