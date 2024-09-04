Microsoft brings 5G to its latest Surface Pros for Business

If you want a new Surface Pro with 5G, you'll have to order it through Microsoft's commercial store for business customers. Today, the company announced that 5G versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Pro (Copilot+) for Business will be available on September 26. Last month, Microsoft also kicked off pre-orders for the Wi-Fi Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for Business, which will both start shipping on September 10th. And before you ask, yes these are pretty much the same devices Microsoft launched for consumers in June. The difference now is that IT workers will be able to buy them in bulk via the company's enterprise resellers.

Still, the 5G news could be compelling for anyone who wants instant internet access while travelling around the US. And, at the very least, both the 5G-equipped Surface Pros for Business will be far more capable than the ill-fated Surface Pro 9. That machine was powered by a slow Qualcomm chip and also didn't have the advantage of Microsoft's recent Windows on Arm upgrades, which includes a faster emulator for older apps. It's just a shame that, once again, Microsoft is stuck with an older Intel chip — the Surface Pro 10 for Business still runs the first Core Ultra chips, not the newly-announced Core Ultra 200V.

In other Surface news, Microsoft is also launching a new full-sized Surface Keyboard with a Copilot key on October 11. Surely this will make some corporate drone happy.

The Copilot+ Surface Pro for Business system will cost $1,400 with a 10-core Snapdragon X Plus, 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM, while the Surface Pro 10 for Business will run you $1,800 with a Core Ultra 135 and the same specs. It's a good thing those machines have 5G, because you won't be storing much video on those paltry SSDs.

