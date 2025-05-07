Microsoft says it hasn't raised Surface prices

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Microsoft hasn't secretly raised Surface prices, as earlier reports claimed. Instead, it has removed the base models of the Surface Pro 13-inch and Surface Laptop 13.8-inch from Microsoft.com, according to a statement by Nancie Gaskill, GM of the Surface group. "Customers can purchase base models of Pro and Laptop at the starting price of $999 at other key retailers," she added.

Currently, you can still find those models at Amazon and Best Buy, where they're discounted to $800. That's the same price as the smaller (and slower) Surface Pro 12-inch, so potential buyers have to think hard about balancing portability versus power. It's also unclear if those base models are still being produced by Microsoft, the company could be trying to sell through it's existing stock so future customers can only order the more expensive models.

Earlier this week, XDA first noticed a potential Surface price change at Microsoft.com. The starting prices of the 13.8-inch Surface Laptop and 13-inch Surface Pro appeared to jump from $1,000 to $1,200 — but it turns out those are just higher-specced models.

And despite the confusion around actual Surface pricing, Microsoft has definitely made its accessories more expensive. The 65W Surface power supply shot up from $90 to $120 this week, and the 127W variant went from $125 to $175. (Perhaps consider the many cheaper options from Anker and other companies in our fast charging guide.)

Microsoft also increased Xbox prices last week increases. The Xbox Series X is now $80 more expensive, while an Xbox Series X costs an extra $100.

Updated 5/8/2025 6:00PM: Added Microsoft's statement about not increasing Surface pricing.