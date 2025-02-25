Razer announced a refreshed Blade 18 laptop with a dual mode display

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Razer just announced a refresh to the popular Blade 18 gaming laptop. This model uses those newly-released Intel Core Ultra 200HX series processors and can be purchased with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU.

As the name suggests, it also boasts a ginormous display, which Razer describes as "the world's first 18-inch dual mode display." This means that users can instantly switch between UHD+ at 240Hz for appreciating the finer details of AAA games and FHD+ at 440Hz for absolute speed.

The keyboard has been fully redesigned, with a new scissor switch that allows for 35 percent more travel distance versus the previous generation, along with a 63g actuation force. There's a 10-key numeric keypad and dual-LED backlighting per key. Otherwise, the design remains mostly unchanged since the first Razer Blade 18 hit store shelves back in 2023.

Razer

Razer also promises "desktop levels of connectivity." To that end, there are a pair of Thunderbolt ports, including a Thunderbolt 5 port. It supports Wi-Fi 7, HDMI 2.1, Bluetooth 5.4 and Gigabit LAN. Each Blade 18 includes a six-speaker virtual surround sound system that supports THX Spatial Audio and a 5MP camera with a privacy shutter.

The good news? Pre-orders are open right now. The bad news? This is a Razer Blade 18, so it's a real wallet-buster. Pricing starts at $3,200, but can shoot all the way up to $4,900 depending on RAM and storage configurations. Early adopters do get a free skin and a laptop stand.

The company has also opened up pre-orders for the slightly smaller Razer Blade 16. This ultra-thin laptop starts at $2,800, which is a $100 bump over its predecessor.