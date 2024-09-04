Samsung has launched its new line of Galaxy Book5 laptops with the Pro 360, a Copilot+ enabled Windows 11 PC with Intel's latest Core 2 CPU and Arc GPU. Unusually, it also supports some Android AI features like Circle to Search with Google that work by connecting the PC to a smartphone.

Intel's latest Core Ultra processor (Series 2) provides the needed Copilot+ performance with four times the NPU (neural processing unit) power of its predecessor. It also uses Intel's Arc GPU to run Samsung's "most premium PC display." That display uses Dynamic AMOLED 2X tech that improves outdoor visibility, while offering 3K resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

The new chips also help the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 deliver up to 25 hours of video playback and the battery can be charged back up quickly (35 percent in 30 minutes). It also features Wi-Fi 7 support, Dolby Atmos and more.

Samsung

It's the AI features that Samsung wants to spotlight, though. Along with Copilot+, the new model uses Microsoft Phone Link to connect to "select mobile devices and bring Galaxy AI's intelligent features to a larger display," Samsung wrote.

Some of those AI features include Circle to Search with Google, a feature that uses AI to provide more info about text, an image or anything else you circle with your finger or touch on a webpage. Others include Chat assist (providing suggested replies to conversations), Live Translate and Transcript Assist, which converts recorded meetings to written notes and summaries.

It's not clear exactly how those features will work, as they're primarily intended for mobile use. However, it looks like you have to link the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 to a supported mobile device like Samsung's Galaxy S24 or Pixel phones which support Circle to Search and other features. In the press release footnotes, Samsung says that the features may be limited to certain smartphone models, markets and Android versions.

The Galaxy Book5 Pro 360 will be available in select markets including Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US starting in September, but no pricing has been released.