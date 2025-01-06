Samsung’s updated Galaxy Book5 Pro lineup gets an Intel Arrow Lake boost

Samsung is rolling out an updated line of Galaxy Books at CES 2025. The new Galaxy Book5 Pro (available in 16-inch and 14-inch screens) and Book5 360 (15-inch display) are equipped with Intel's newest Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors. Since those laptop chips are built for AI tasks, it's no surprise that Samsung is touting the laptops' long list of on-device AI features, including an equivalent of Google's Circle to Search.

AI Select is Samsung's branding for its Circle to Search equivalent. Much like Google's AI trick for mobile devices, it lets you select an area on your screen and "instantly retrieve search results" for it. The Galaxy Book line also has an on-device photo upscaling feature that can sharpen details and clean up blurry pics using Intel's speedy NPU. (It can process AI tasks at up to 47 trillion operations per second.)

Samsung

Both Galaxy Book5 Pro variants have a 2,880 x 1,800 AMOLED touchscreen with up to a 120Hz variable refresh rate. (Although that means the smaller model has a higher pixel density.) The 16-inch model is a svelte 0.49 inch (12.5mm) thick and weighs 3.44 pounds. It's estimated for 25 hours of video playback.

Its 14-inch counterpart is a bit thinner at 0.46 inch (11.7mm) but is 21 percent lighter at 2.71 pounds. Its estimated battery life is significantly less at 21 hours of video playback.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book5 360 has a 15.6-inch AMOLED touch display with a mere 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. (Samsung launched a "Pro" variant late last year with a sharper and smoother 3K / 120Hz screen.) The company says its new model of folding 2-in-1 is good for 31 hours of video playback.

All three devices can be fitted with Intel Core Ultra 7 "Evo" processors, but that only comes standard in the 16-inch Galaxy Book5 Pro. The 14-inch model and Galaxy Book5 360 use a Core Ultra 5 "Evo" chip in their cheapest configurations. Both Galaxy Book5 Pro variants offer 16GB and 32GB memory options and 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage tiers. The Galaxy Book5 360 is limited to 16GB of memory and 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Samsung says pricing and retail partner info are coming soon. All three Galaxy Book5 models will be available in February in the US, Canada, UK, Germany and France.