The ASUS ROG Flow Z13 is starting to make more sense as a gaming tablet

The original ROG Flow Z13 was always a bit of an odd machine. It felt like the strange lovechild between a Surface Pro and a traditional gaming laptop. But at CES 2025, ASUS is giving the tablet a much needed refresh that includes a massive performance boost thanks to the company's updated XG Mobile graphics dock.

One of the biggest departures from the previous model is that this time instead of relying on a CPU/GPU solution from Intel and NVIDIA, ASUS is going with an all-AMD configuration. The ROG Flow Z13 features up to a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU with unified memory that tops out at a whopping 128GB (though ASUS' spec sheet suggests it actually maxes out with 32GB of RAM). Also, by using a chip with an increased emphasis on power efficiency and combining that with a larger 70Whr battery (up from 56Whr), ASUS says the Z13 should deliver improved longevity of up to 10 hours on a charge. Meanwhile, the system remains rather svelte, weighing just 2.6 pounds and measuring just half an inch thick. This means it should be an excellent choice for portable gaming and productivity.

The Z13's screen is also pretty impressive, because even though it's not an OLED, its Nebula Display is powered by a vivid IPS panel with a 180Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of brightness and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum. I also appreciate that even on a system this sleek, ASUS still found room for a full-size HDMI 2.1 jack in addition to two USB 4 ports, one USB-A, 3.5mm audio and even a microSD card reader.



123456789 Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photos of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13.

Hands-on photo of the the 2025 ASUS ROG XG Mobile graphics dock.

Hands-on photo of the 2025 ASUS ROG XG Mobile graphics dock.



Some other subtle updates include a redesigned keyboard with larger keycaps, a more durable PU leather cover and a much bigger touchpad. Inside, there's also a new steel vapor chamber that ASUS says outperforms traditional copper variants, while the addition of a customizable Action Key on the side of the system makes it easy to adjust display settings or summon whatever app you want.

Of course, one of the coolest things about the Flow Z13's adaptability is that when you want even better performance, you can connect it to ASUS' ROG XG Mobile Dock, which has also gotten a major refresh for 2025. That's because while it retains a similar design, it now supports up to an NVIDIA RTX 5090 for a massive boost in graphics power. The other big change is that instead of relying on ASUS' proprietary XG Mobile port to connect the two devices together, this time the dock uses Thunderbolt 5. The dock also has a wealth of connectivity options including both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 jacks, so you can use it as a hub when stationed at a desk. Finally, it's also backwards compatible with the original Z13, so owners of the previous model have another way to extend the life of their machine.

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

Unfortunately, ASUS has yet to provide info regarding the ROG Flow Z13's release date. However, we're expecting the device to start at around $2,000 for a version with a Ryzen AI Max 390 chip or $2,200 when configured with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU. Pricing for the XG Mobile dock is still to be determined, though with it sporting an RTX 5090, it will almost certainly cost a pretty penny.