The MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition is fierce as hell

At CES 2025, MSI is launching a huge lineup of upgraded laptops with various specs that cater to an array of budgets. But of everything, one system stood out and if you take even a quick look at it, I think you can see why.

As part of MSI's Titan Series, not only is the Titan 18 HX the biggest and most powerful system the company makes. However, the special Dragon Edition features a ton of unique design traits that ensure it will never get lost in a crowd. On its lid is a hand-drawn close-up of a scaled monster (no AI art here) which was then acid-etched into the aluminum resulting in an incredibly detailed and textured surface. You're literally staring into the eye of the beast.



123456 MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition

MSI Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition



But it doesn't stop there because there are also Norse-inspired runes carved into its lid along with an RGB-lit logo. Meanwhile on the inside, there's a metallic ring and a dragon sculpture embedded beneath the deck that MSI says was created using advanced 3D printing and layering techniques. And in case that isn't enough, the touchpad also features customizable RGB lighting, because hey, it's still a gaming laptop.

The Titan 18 HX Dragon Edition isn't all show and no go though, as it features top-of-the-line components including next-gen Intel HX series processors, NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics, PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage, Wi-Fi 7 and a total device power of 270 watts. MSI also included a vapor chamber to help keep thermals in check while the massive 18-inch mini LED display features VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and a 120Hz refresh rate. Even the keyboard has been tweaked to include low-profile mechanical Cherry MX switches to deliver a thoroughly desktop-like experience but in a package that you can still (sort of) carry around. The Titan HX Dragon Edition is also part of a bundle that includes a matching wyrm-themed mouse, desk pad and packaging.

Sadly, because of certain embargo restrictions from MSI's partners, I wasn't allowed to power on the Titan 18 HX to see if its performance truly matches its roaring appearance. On top of that, MSI has yet to reveal official pricing or availability, though that last part might be a big deal as this system is clearly intended only for people with the heart (and wallet) of a dragon.