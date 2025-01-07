The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is a crazy concept made real

A little more than two years ago, Lenovo teased a concept laptop with a rollable screen that could expand and contract with the touch of a button. And now at CES 2025, the company has turned that idea into a reality with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable.

Remarkably, Lenovo's new device looks incredibly similar to what the company showed off in the past. The laptop features a flexible 14-inch OLED display that can unfurl itself to become a 16.7-inch panel at the push of a button. This effectively adds an extra 50 percent of screen space to the system without the need for any additional accessories or peripherals. Alternatively, you can use gestures to expand and contract the display for a truly touch-free experience. Though in my experience, that took so much longer you might as well use the dedicated key. Thankfully, brightness is more than sufficient at 400 nits while the OLED panel delivers rich, vibrant hues.

Just this functionality would be a feat on its own. However, to help maximize the potential of its rollable display, Lenovo added a custom set of multitasking features that allow you to add widgets to the expanded screen space or use it as a visual clipboard and a place to view frequently used docs. And when you're doing something like sharing your view during a video call, you can use the extra display as a virtual monitor, so you have a clean desktop for presentations.

But to me, one of the most impressive things about the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is that it's not that much bigger or heavier than a traditional clamshell of a similar size. It weighs around 3.6 pounds and measures three quarters of an inch thick. Performance looks solid too, thanks to the inclusion of Intel's Core Ultra 7 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. And while its port selection is just OK, you still get two Thunderbolt 4 jacks and 3.5mm audio along with other handy features like Wi-Fi 7 and a 5-megapixel webcam with an electronic privacy shutter. So even with Lenovo's focus on the laptop's futuristic screen, you still get a pretty well-rounded machine.



12345678910 Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable photos



Honestly, as someone who is always looking for more screen space while traveling (to the point where I often bring a portable monitor), I could see myself using the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 today as my primary work device. Its build quality feels a lot more solid than you'd expect and let's not forget: the wow factor on something like this is hard to beat.

That said, the obvious downside is its cost, because with the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 expected to start at $3,500 when it goes on sale sometime later this spring, you're paying a hefty premium to be on the very cutting edge of laptop tech. That means at least for now, systems like the Yoga Book 9i (which has gotten a couple of important updates for 2025) and ASUS' Zenbook Duo are better choices for most people as they offer similar amounts of added screen space but for much less money. But if Lenovo can get the price down even a bit, it could open up another pathway for a new breed of transforming notebooks with deceptively small displays.