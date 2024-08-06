macOS Sequoia may require weekly permissions for screen recording apps

macOS Sequoia will require regular permissions updates to use screen recording and screen-sharing capabilities. The software is in its public beta , and the new Apple operating system has added pop-up notifications that will ask users to confirm that software has access to the device's video and audio. For now, there doesn't appear to be a way to permanently grant permissions to third-party apps. Developers confirmed with 9to5Mac that this is a feature, not a bug. We've reached out to Apple for more information and will update this post with any additional details we receive.

These permissions alerts in Sequoia will pop up weekly, as well as the first time a relevant app is opened after a reboot. This security feature will be triggered by both third-party apps focused on screen recording and general programs that have screen-sharing capabilities, such as Zoom, Slack or Discord.

This feature might remind you of the User Account Controls from the Windows Vista days. We haven't run into this permissions issue in our time with the beta version of macOS Sequoia, so it's hard to say if the Apple version will be quite as infuriating as the Microsoft pop-ups.