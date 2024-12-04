Microsoft confirms the Windows 11 TPM security requirement isn't going anywhere
Security demands for the current operating system pose a problem as Windows 10 support ends.
With the end date for Windows 10 less than a year away, people still using that operating system will need to start preparing to enter the Windows 11 era. And Microsoft is placing a hardware requirement on the current OS that could pose a problem for those of us using older machines.
Windows 11 will require computers to have TPM 2.0. Also known as a Trusted Platform Module, this is a dedicated chip or firmware used for device security, and the 2.0 version offers several useful features for improved cryptography and encryption. A from Microsoft outlines all of the benefits and why it's being made a core part of Windows 11 installations. Notably, the latest TPM can help future-proof the three-year-old operating system "by helping to protect sensitive information as more AI capabilities come to physical, cloud, and server architecture."
That's all well and good, but many older machines don't have TPM 2.0. That version became the hardware standard for Windows computers . Savvy users may have been able to use Windows 11 on incompatible computers with workarounds, but Microsoft's language that "TPM 2.0 is not just a recommendation—it's a necessity" indicates that the company will likely be getting more stringent about preventing those bypasses. You can check the TPM status of your computer with Microsoft's PC Health Check app ahead of the October 14, 2025 end of support date for Windows 10.