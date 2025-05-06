Microsoft introduces agent for AI-powered settings controls in Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft announced a series of upcoming new features for Copilot+ PCs and Windows 11. One of the most compelling updates for Copilot+ PCs is agent, which provides on-device AI assistance for adjusting a PC's settings. Some of the example tweaks Microsoft gave for this application are issues such as "how to control my PC by voice" and "my mouse pointer is too small."

Not only can the agent answer these types of queries, but if the necessary permissions are granted, the AI can also make the requested changes for a user. The blog post specifies that only questions in English are "initially" supported, which hints that more languages will be added at a later date. This feature will first roll out to Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon chips, while thoe computers powered by Intel and AMD will get agents "soon."

Microsoft is also adding more actions to the Click to Do capability for Copilot AI assistance with whatever is currently active on a computer's screen. Copilot will be able to act on text or an image, including creating a bulleted list from selected text or drafting copy into Microsoft Word. Other new actions include scheduling a meeting, sending a message to Microsoft Teams and sending data to Microsoft Excel. Click to Do will also support engaging a computer's Reading Coach and Immersive Reader modes.

While most of Microsoft's recent messaging about Windows 11 has put Copilot+ PCs at front and center, but there will be some new goodies for the owners of other machines coming to the operating system. Users will be able to customize the Start menu and use AI-focused features in File Explorer. The Copilot app will also be getting support for sharing a screen with the AI assistant thanks to Copilot Vision on Windows.