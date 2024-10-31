Microsoft offers Windows 10 users a year of security updates for $30

However, the company really wants you to migrate to a newer operating system.

Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025 , which is less than a year from now. This means that the operating system won’t be getting anymore crucial security updates past that date. However, Microsoft just announced an Extended Security Updates (ESU) program for regular users that will let people purchase a one-year extension for $30.

ESU programs have long been in place for commercial entities, but this is the first one intended for personal use. For $30, Windows 10 diehards will get a full year of security updates, bug fixes and technical support. Enrollment doesn’t start until next year, as we get closer to that end of support date.

It’s worth noting that this is only a one-year option. Commercial ESU users can purchase up to three years of support, which brings them all the way to 2028 . However, commercial licenses are more expensive and double in price every year until 2028 . Personal users just get the year, but that $30 price is right.

Microsoft isn’t entirely heartless. Windows 10 will continue to receive security intelligence updates for Defender Antivirus until “at least” October 2028. More than anything, though, the company wants people to give up on the relatively antiquated Windows 10 and move onto Windows 11.

“With the Windows 10 End of Support moment, now is the time to move to Windows 11 with confidence. We understand change is never easy, but we are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible. Thank you for your passion and loyalty for Windows,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Once upon a time, Microsoft called Windows 10 the "last version of Windows." Things didn't exactly work out that way.

