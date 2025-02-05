Microsoft's Build 2025 developer conference kicks off on May 19th

Microsoft's annual Build developer conference will take place in Seattle and run from May 19 to May 22, the company announced on X. There are no details on what will be announced, but you can be fairly sure it'll match or beat Build 2024 in terms of AI-related products and services.

Artificial intelligence played a large part in last year's conference, featuring in areas ranging from Windows search to Copilot+ to Microsoft Paint. In fact, a day before Build 2024, Microsoft unveiled its new Surface Pro PC powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chips, capable of hitting 45TOPS of neural processing power.

We're building a new path forward. Come join us at #MSBuild, May 19 – 22, 2025. https://t.co/MflbdY5UAh pic.twitter.com/YbRLwmepK1 — Microsoft Events (@events_msft) February 4, 2025

The same sort of thing might happen this year, as rumors say that Microsoft could launch new Surface models later this year, including a laptop and 2-in-1, both using Windows on Arm with Qualcomm's latest PC-oriented chips. In fact, Qualcomm could also unveil a successor to the X Elite, which first arrived in October 2023. It's fair to say that the Windows 11, along with the company's Microsoft 365 suite, will see substantial AI enhancements announced for Build 2025.

Microsoft has substantially changed its approach to AI in the intervening year as well. It's no longer wedded as closely to OpenAI and ChatGPT, having recently announced that it's bringing DeepSeek to Copilot+ PCs and Azure cloud. All of that adds up to what will likely be a very AI-intensive developer conference, even if a large chunk of the public isn't sold on it yet.