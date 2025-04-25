Microsoft's Recall and improved Windows search start rolling out to Copilot+ AI PCs today

Almost a year since Microsoft announced its controversial Recall feature, and after several delays, the company has finally started bringing it to Copilot+ AI PCs today. The launch comes just a few weeks after Microsoft started testing Recall broadly with Windows Insiders. There are also a few other AI-powered features coming along with this release, including an improved Windows Search and Click to Do, which lets you quickly use AI features from within your existing apps. As usual, the release won't immediately roll out to all Copilot+ PCs, instead Microsoft is gradually releasing it over the next month (and likely monitoring potential issues along the way).

Recall was one of the biggest announcements at Microsoft's Copilot+ debut last May, but almost immediately, it came under fire for some glaring privacy issues. At a basic level, Recall constantly records what you're doing on your PC via screenshots, and it uses AI to search them for specific words and images. The idea is that you'll never forget where you put a document you were working on weeks ago, or which random website you've lost track of. Security and privacy advocates were initially concerned that Recall was automatically enabled on Copilot+ PCs and that it wasn't storing its database of screenshots securely. That led to an immediate delay for Recall that lasted for several months.

In November, Microsoft finally revealed how it will make the feature even more secure. Its snapshots and related data will be stored in VBS enclaves, which the company describes as "software-based trusted execution environment (TEE) inside a host application." Additionally, you'll have to turn Recall on manually when you set up a Copilot+ machine, it will rely on Windows Hello biometric security to make any settings changes, and it can be completely uninstalled if you want to be rid of it entirely.

While it's heartening to see Microsoft take security more seriously after all of Recall's initial criticism, it's still worrying that it took widespread condemnation for any of it to happen. The company's rush to deliver a shiny new AI feature to sell Copilot+ PCs, and snub the likes of Google and Apple, ultimately got in the way of delivering the best product for consumers. It'll be hard to trust Recall, or really any of Microsoft's AI-enabled Copilot features, because of its initial blunder.

Less controversial is the improved Windows Search, which will let you find documents and images in your own words. That means you shouldn't have to worry about remembering specific file names or other minutia to find what you need. Like all of the Copilot+ features, including Recall, the improved search runs locally using the neural processing units (NPU) in AI PCs. There's nothing being sent to the cloud.

I'm personally the least excited about Click to Do, but there may be an audience for people who want easy access to Microsoft's AI tools. You'll be able to highlight text and quickly have it summarized or rewritten by Copilot, without dumping it into the Copilot app specifically. You can enable the feature by pressing the Windows key and clicking on your screen, swiping right on a touchscreen or hitting the Click to Do icon as it pops up throughout Windows (you'll see it in places like the Start menu and Snipping Tool).

Microsoft says Click to Do actions for images are available on all Copilot+ PCs with the new Windows 11 April update, and text actions will be available on Snapdragon systems today, and eventually on Intel and AMD AI PCs.

I've briefly used all of these features on a Surface Pro Copilot+ machine using the latest Windows 11 Insider build, but I've been waiting to test their official release before making any final judgements. I can say that Recall mostly works as advertised — it was easily able to bring up a document I was viewing a week later, and it quickly found a few websites I was viewing — but it also didn't add much to my Windows experience. At this point I religiously save websites I need to revisit via Pocket, and I'm well-versed enough in Windows to know where I've put my files. Recall isn't really made for me, though, it's for less experienced users who just want to find their stuff.

Even power users will like the improved Windows search, though, but that's only because the platform's search has always been notoriously awful. And while I'm not a huge proponent of AI text summarization, but Click to Do did a decent job of summarizing a few long articles.