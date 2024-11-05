Mozilla Foundation cuts 30 percent of its staff

The Mozilla Foundation has made steep cuts to its team. The 30 percent staff reduction will completely eliminate the nonprofit's advocacy and global programs divisions, according to an internal email sent by Mozilla Foundation Executive Director Nabiha Syed. TechCrunch reported on the news, and Mozilla confirmed the cuts in a statement to that publication as well as to Engadget.

"The Mozilla Foundation is reorganizing teams to increase agility and impact as we accelerate our work to ensure a more open and equitable technical future for us all," according to the statement from Brandon Borrman, vice president of communications at Mozilla. "That unfortunately means ending some of the work we have historically pursued and eliminating associated roles to bring more focus going forward."

While the standalone advocacy division will end, Mozilla did affirm its commitment to that work. "We want to clarify that the restructuring has not dropped advocacy; on the contrary, advocacy is still a central tenet of Mozilla Foundation’s work and we are in the process of revisiting our approach to it," Bowman said in an additional comment.

The Mozilla Foundation is a nonprofit arm under the bigger Mozilla umbrella; Mozilla Corporation is the arm responsible for the Firefox browser. In February, Mozilla announced that about 60 workers would be laid off, primarily on the product development team.

