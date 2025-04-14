NVIDIA is going to make AI chips and supercomputers in the US

In a decision almost certainly informed by the recent tariff chaos, NVIDIA is going to start making some of its AI chips and supercomputers in the US. The company announced that it's building and testing its Blackwell chips in Arizona and it plans to manufacture its AI supercomputers — presumably the recently announced DGX Spark and DGX Station — in Texas.

NVIDIA says TSMC is already making Blackwell chips in Phoenix, Arizona and the company is partnering with Amkor and SPIL for testing and packaging. In Texas, the company's supercomputers will be made by Foxconn in Houston and Wistron in Dallas. "Mass production at both plants is expected to ramp up in the next 12-15 months," NVIDIA says.

It's not entirely clear which version of NVIDIA's Blackwell chips TSMC will actually be building, but the chip maker plans to be equipped to handle a wide variety of manufacturing for US tech companies, including Apple and Qualcomm. TSMC received $6.6 billion in funding from the CHIPS Act under the Biden administration and committed to spending an additional $100 billion to expand its US operations in March.

NVIDIA has benefitted most directly from the current AI boom, and stood to be harshly impacted by the latest round of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump. As of April 11, some of those tariffs have been "paused" for computers and chips, saving companies like NVIDIA from some financial strife, but moving some manufacturing to the US is a much more permanent way to avoid the ongoing trade war.