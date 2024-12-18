Seagate teases its first HAMR-based hard drive

A new hard drive based on the long-promised heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology is almost here. Tom's Hardware reported that a new sales page popped up on the Seagate website announcing a new Exos M 30TM and 32TB hard disk drive (HDD) featuring 3TB per platter with three times the power efficiency per terabyte compared to other hard drives.

The new hard drive is based on Seagate's new Mozaic 3+ platform and is its first HDD to use HAMR. HAMR refers to a magnetic storage process in which localized heat is applied to the disk material during writing, which allows for smaller regions and more space per platter. These and other breakthroughs could someday pave the way to a 50TB HDD. Here's a video from our Upscaled series that breaks down the entire process and what it means for the future of HDD storage.