Seagate teases its first HAMR-based hard drive
The 30 and 32TB Exos M will go on sale after years of speculation.
A new hard drive based on the long-promised heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) technology is almost here. reported that a new sales page popped up on the Seagate website announcing a new (HDD) featuring 3TB per platter with three times the power efficiency per terabyte compared to other hard drives.
The new hard drive is based on Seagate's new and is its first HDD to use HAMR. HAMR refers to a magnetic storage process in which localized heat is applied to the disk material during writing, which allows for smaller regions and more space per platter. These and other breakthroughs could someday pave the way to a 50TB HDD. Here's a video from our Upscaled series that breaks down the entire process and what it means for the future of HDD storage.
There's no official release date yet for the Exos M. You can stay up to date by email of its pending release on .