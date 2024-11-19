Spotify is now the default music player in the Opera One browser

It has long been possible to listen to music from within Opera's browser. If you go down its sidebar, you'll see a player icon where you can choose from Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer and then log into any of them with your account details. But now Opera has teamed up with Spotify and has made the music streaming service the default option on the company's flagship browser with generative AI features, Opera One.

After logging into your account and activating the player, you'll be able to detach it from the sidebar and move it around the screen to a place that wouldn't interrupt your workflow. The player will float inside the browser and will not disappear if you tab away. It also automatically fades out the audio that's currently playing when you join meetings and calls. Your songs will remain paused for the duration of the call or meeting and will resume as soon as it's over.

Perhaps the best thing about the companies' teamup, if you live in a certain location at least, is that you can get Spotify Premium for free if you don't have a subscription yet. If you're in Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the US or Vietnam, you can redeem two to three months of Spotify Premium at no cost from within the browser's sidebar.