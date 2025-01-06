The Espresso 15 Pro is a compact version of our favorite portable monitor

The Espresso 17 Pro is our favorite portable monitor . It delivers great image quality, has a rugged build, boasts built-in speakers and includes a touchscreen function. The only real trouble is that, with a 17-inch screen, it's perhaps not as truly portable as it could be.

Enter the Espresso 15 Pro.

As you might have guessed, the latest model has a 15-inch display. This is the second Pro-level portable monitor from Espresso Displays. The company already has a 15-inch non-touch version, but as the name implies, this one's geared toward professionals and business travelers who could do with more on-the-go screen real estate.

The Espresso 15 Pro, which was unveiled at CES 2025, has a resolution of 4K and 1,500:1 contrast. It's said to display 1.07 billion colors with full coverage of the AdobeRGB color spectrum. The LCD panel is actually brighter than the 17-inch model at 550 nits versus the larger monitor's 450 nits of peak brightness. It also has two USB-C inputs. On the downside, the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz.

Espresso Displays

Along with MacOS and Windows devices, the Espresso 15 Pro works with iPhones, iPads and DeX-enabled Samsung Galaxy devices. It's possible to use the Espresso Pen for notetaking on the touchscreen as well.

Elsewhere, the Espresso 15 Pro will come with the brand's new Stand+. The monitor magnetically attaches to the Stand+, which supports landscape and portrait orientations.

Pricing and availability for the Espresso 15 Pro has yet to be revealed, though it's slated to arrive in the coming months. Logic dictates that the price will fall somewhere in between the $299 Display 15 and $799 Espresso 17 Pro.