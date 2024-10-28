The iMac gets an M4 refresh for faster Apple Intelligence

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Apple’s new iMac is here. The 2024 model hasn’t changed much on the outside (save for new colorways), but it’s now updated with the latest Apple silicon. The new model has the same display and colorful designs as previous models, though there's a new nano-texture glass screen option that reduces glare and reflections. The M4 chip inside gives it a speed boost and a more powerful neural engine for the new Apple Intelligence features in macOS Sequoia.

Apple says the M4 inside the new iMac makes the computer 1.7 times faster for daily productivity and up to 2.1 faster for more demanding tasks (i.e. gaming and photo editing) than the M1-powered model. The latest iMac now starts with 16GB of RAM — up from the 8GB of base RAM in earlier iMacs. This can be expanded up to 24GB. The storage options also stand pat: The base model has 256GB, with 512GB or 1TB options available.

The M4 iMac has the same aluminum unibody design and 24-inch 4.5K Retina display found in every iMac from the past three years. However, there are fun new colors to choose from. The new iMac is available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple and blue, as well as silver. The colors are bolder on the rear, but more muted on the front so they're less distracting.

Apple has brought in a new 12MP Center Stage camera that includes support for Apple's Desk View feature. All four of the system's USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 4-compatible this time around, while there's once again Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support. On the sustainability front, the iMac's packaging is entirely fiber-based as part of Apple's roadmap to eliminate plastic form its packaging by next year.

Alongside the new iMac, Apple finally updated its desktop accessories to ditch the old Lightning standard. With the new Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse the company has switched over to USB-C. These are available in colors that match the iMac looks.

The M4 iMac will be available on November 8, starting at the same $1,299 as its predecessor. The base model has an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It comes with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse or Magic Trackpad. More expensive configurations include a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. Pre-orders start today.