What to expect at NVIDIA's annual GTC conference with CEO Jensen Huang

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NVIDIA's GPU Technology Conference, also known as GTC, is coming up. The event is happening March 17-21 in San Jose, California, but you can also follow along with all the big developments here at Engadget. We'll have a liveblog for the keynote with CEO Jensen Huang on March 18 at 1PM ET (or 10AM PT), which is when most of the big news will drop. His speech will also be livestreamed for free, so you can watch it on NVIDIA's website too.

And for those of you who want it saved to your YouTube watch history, here's the company's livestream on YouTube as well.

If you prefer to catch up without video, our liveblog will be the best place for primarily text and image updates, peppered with contextual information and expert analysis from our senior writer Devindra Hardawar, so make sure you come back tomorrow for that.

From a quick glance at the session catalog, we can make a few educated guesses as to what might be covered. Topics range from quantum computing and "physical AI" to robotics, healthcare and Agentic AI. Huang himself is hosting the quantum computing chat with a bevy of participants from companies like Microsoft and Amazon, too.

Let's not forget, either, that this is ultimately an event that NVIDIA is billing as a "premier" AI conference for developers, which means most of the week will revolve around workshops, training labs and networking opportunities (that the schedule calls "Dinner with Strangers"). As the in-person audience is likely to be filled with developers, it's possible, as speculated by our senior reporter Devindra Hardawar, that Huang could get down and nerdy and get into more specifics than he did at the CES keynote this year.

It's a safe bet that you'll hear a whole lot about artificial intelligence during the week, but with all the changes in the computing landscape over the past 12 months, the stakes might be higher for the company to make serious waves at this conference. Plus, with NVIDIA recently becoming a Wall Street darling, more eyes are on the company than ever.

What to expect at NVIDIA GTC 2025

NVIDIA has been going all-in on AI for years now, and that makes it a regular highlight for GTC programming. Last year saw the company unveiling its Blackwell line of GPUs for faster and less demanding computations. We're guessing that Huang will introduce another iteration of Blackwell GPUs with even better specs this time around. NVIDIA is also likely to share updates on its projects in automotive, robotics and quantum computing.

But the company is in a very different situation in early 2025 than it was going into last year's conference. NVIDIA is no longer sitting quite so comfortably at the top of the heap. The emergence of DeepSeek's reasoning model caused a plunge for tech stocks, including NVIDIA's, earlier this year. There have been lots of issues related to its latest RTX product launches and splashy tech for AI-generated NPCs in gaming are, unsurprisingly, pretty soulless.

Basically, NVIDIA needs a win. This would be the time for Huang to drop something surprising and exciting. Hopefully he delivers.

Update, March 12 2025, 1:18PM ET: This story has been updated to add information gleaned from NVIDIA's session catalog to the intro.

Update, March 13 2025, 2:10PM ET: This story has been updated to add a link to the NVIDIA livestream site, as well as more information about GTC as a developer conference.

Update, March 17 2025, 1:08PM ET: This story has been updated to embed a YouTube video of NVIDIA's livestream, plus information about Engadget's own liveblog.