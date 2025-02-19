You can now apply for the 'opportunity to purchase' an RTX 5090 or 5080 from NVIDIA

While graphics cards have been getting almost ludicrously more powerful over the years, it's also been increasingly difficult to actually buy one . In an effort to address this problem, NVIDIA has introduced a plan it's calling Verified Priority Access for its recently released GeForce RTX 50 series of GPUs. Verified Priority Access offers an unspecified number of people the chance to buy either a GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card direct from the company.

This "opportunity" will only be available to US customers with an NVIDIA account that was created on or before January 30 at 9AM ET/6AM PT. Interested parties can sign up on a form and invites will be sent starting next week.