Candy Crush creators bring Crash Bandicoot to iOS and Android

"We're really excited to bring this well-known and much-loved franchise back to mobile," said King vice president of game design Stephen Jarrett, in a press release.

The story -- in case it matters to you -- sees Crash once again taking on his nemesis Neo Cortex as he attempts to lay claim to the multiverse. Curiously, you can expect more from the game than just the typical, flick-to-jump running segments the genre is known for. The game's trailer notes that you'll be able to craft additional weapons for Crash as he attempts to foil Cortex's plans, and this morning's press release hints that you may spend quite a bit of time building up your base with Coco and embarking on asynchronous multiplayer battles.

If the thought of guiding a marsupial in pants down long, Wumpa fruit-laden roads still does it for you, you can pre-register today ahead of the game's US launch. And to keep yourself sated until the game goes live around these parts, you may as well pore through some footage of Crash in action -- the app soft-launched in a handful of markets around the world a few months back.