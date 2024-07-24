CrowdStrike offers a $10 Uber Eats card to say sorry before pulling the offer

The cybersecurity firm tried to make amends for the global meltdown and even that got screwed up.

Last week’s CrowdStrike outage plunged a noticeable portion of the world into a sea of blue death screens. The cybersecurity company tried to apologize with an Uber Eats gift card but its roll out also ended in failure, according to a report from TechCrunch.

CrowdStrike apparently tried to send its millions of clients a $10 Uber Eats gift card on Tuesday. The gift card was an attempt to apologize for the global shutdown that locked up computer systems for banks, hospitals, airlines and more and “the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused,” according to TechCrunch’s source who received the message.

When some clients tried to use the gift card on Uber Eats, they only saw a screen telling them that the offer had been rescinded by the issuing party. CrowdStrike has yet to comment on this matter so it’s not known how many clients received the voucher offer.

CrowdStrike blamed the global system outage on a bug in an update that contained “problematic data.” The bug forced machines running on Windows into a boot loop that caused mass delays at airports, delayed scheduled surgeries and other operations at hospitals and disruptions at banks and even the London Stock Exchange.