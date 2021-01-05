Latest in Gear

Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Upgrade your machine's storage for only $85.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
2h ago
Crucial is a good choice when you’re looking for either internal or external storage devices, and one of our favorites has hit a new all-time low price today. The 1TB MX500 internal SSD has dropped to $85 on Amazon, and that’s $6 less than its previous low and an even better deal than we saw during the holiday shopping season. You can also snag the 2TB model for $190, $40 off its normal price and another record-low, if you need the highest capacity possible.

You’re getting a 3D NAND SATA drive with this device, and it has a standard 2.5-inch design so it should fit in most desktops and laptops. It’s a speedy drive with sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s and AES-256 bit hardware encryption. Plus, its integrated power loss immunity feature should protect your projects even if you lose power in the middle of working.

Before the holiday shopping season last year, the 1TB MX500 hovered around $115, only dropping to $95 once Black Friday hit (it would fall a little lower than that during rare flash sales). This deal is the best opportunity we’ve seen to pick up this drive with a decent amount of storage. There are some other Crucial devices on sale right now, too, like the 1TB Crucial X6 portable SSD for $120, but most are not all-time lows like the current discount on the MX500.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, crucial, mx500, storage, SSD, news, gear
