Crucial's 1TB MX500 internal SSD is cheaper than ever on Amazon

You’re getting a 3D NAND SATA drive with this device, and it has a standard 2.5-inch design so it should fit in most desktops and laptops. It’s a speedy drive with sequential read speeds of up to 560 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 510 MB/s and AES-256 bit hardware encryption. Plus, its integrated power loss immunity feature should protect your projects even if you lose power in the middle of working.

Before the holiday shopping season last year, the 1TB MX500 hovered around $115, only dropping to $95 once Black Friday hit (it would fall a little lower than that during rare flash sales). This deal is the best opportunity we’ve seen to pick up this drive with a decent amount of storage. There are some other Crucial devices on sale right now, too, like the 1TB Crucial X6 portable SSD for $120, but most are not all-time lows like the current discount on the MX500.

