Crucial, PNY and Lexar storage is up to 32 percent off on Amazon today only

If you've been on the market for a new portable drive, a microSD card for your Nintendo Switch or even an SSD for your PS5, Amazon has a big, one-day sale on a bunch of storage devices from brands like PNY, Crucial and Lexar. There are quite a few notable deals in this sale, two of which can help you store more games on your preferred console. Our favorite cheap SSD for the PS5, PNY's 4TB XLR8 CS3040, is down to a record low of $520, while Lexar's 1TB Play microSD card for the Nintendo Switch is nearly half off, bringing it down to an all-time low of $128.

All variations of PNY's XLR8 internal SSD have been discounted in some way — you can pick up a 1TB version for $145 — but you'll get the best deal if you spring for the 4TB model. Even at its normal price of $700, it was the only high-capacity SSD we could thoroughly recommend in our PS5 SSD guide due to its comparatively low price. And while Lexar's Play microSD card can be used in other devices like tablets, it's a great option to add more storage to your Nintendo Switch thanks in part to its 150MB/s read transfer speeds.

A couple of Crucial portable SSDs are included in this sale, too. The speediest option is the 1TB Crucial X8 drive, which is 21 percent off and down to a record low of $100. It has a slick yet durable design, supports read speeds up to 1050MB/s and can be used with iPad Pros, game consoles including the Xbox One, Android smartphones and more. If 1TB just won't cut it for you, Crucial's 2TB X6 SSD is also down to an all-time low of $143. It has a more square design than the X8 and it supports read speeds up to 540MB/s, so it'll be the better option if you care more about capacity than super-fast performance.

Unsurprisingly, Amazon filled out this daily deal with additional discounted SD cards and flash drives. Arguably the best on that front are the Lexar Professional-series SD cards, which will be good for photographers and videographers — a 128GB Professional 2000x card is $80 off, bringing it down to $110. And there are even a couple bay stations included in this sale, like this DiskStation from Synology that's down to a new low of $400.

