Amazon has a big sale on Crucial and SanDisk storage for today only

Crucial’s storage devices are generally solid and we like the X8 for its anodized aluminum unibody that’s sleek while also being strong. It’s drop-, shock- and vibration-proof, so you can take it almost anywhere and know it’ll be protected. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and works with basically any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector (but you’ll get the fastest speeds when using it over USB-C). That means you can use it with game consoles and even the iPad Pro, in addition to laptops, desktops and smartphones. While not included in this one-day sale, one of our other favorite Crucial devices, the 1TB MX500 internal SSD, is on sale for $89.

There are a number of solid SD and microSD cards on sale today, too. Lexar’s Professional 2000x SDXC card in 128GB is down to $111 (only a few dollars off its all-time low), and SanDisk’s Extreme microSDXC card in 512GB is down to a record low of $80. The former is a reliable card that’s good for photographers and videographers while the latter supports 90MB/s write speeds with compatible cameras and other devices and it works with the Nintendo Switch.

