Image credit: Crucial

Amazon has a big sale on Crucial and SanDisk storage for today only

It's a good opportunity to snag microSD cards and SSDs for less.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
41m ago
Crucial X8 portable SSD
Crucial
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

You could drop a lot of money on high-capacity microSD cards, portable SSDs and other storage devices, so it’s always worth it to wait for sale before you upgrade. Amazon has one such sale today and it includes microSD cards, SSDs and more from Crucial, SanDisk, PNY, Lexar and others. One of the best deals in the bunch is the 500GB Crucial X8 portable SSD for $80, which is $20 off its normal price and a return to its record low.

Shop Amazon’s one-day storage sale

Buy Crucial X8 (500GB) at Amazon - $80 Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $89

Crucial’s storage devices are generally solid and we like the X8 for its anodized aluminum unibody that’s sleek while also being strong. It’s drop-, shock- and vibration-proof, so you can take it almost anywhere and know it’ll be protected. It has read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and works with basically any device that has a USB-C 3. 1 Gen 2 or USB-A connector (but you’ll get the fastest speeds when using it over USB-C). That means you can use it with game consoles and even the iPad Pro, in addition to laptops, desktops and smartphones. While not included in this one-day sale, one of our other favorite Crucial devices, the 1TB MX500 internal SSD, is on sale for $89.

There are a number of solid SD and microSD cards on sale today, too. Lexar’s Professional 2000x SDXC card in 128GB is down to $111 (only a few dollars off its all-time low), and SanDisk’s Extreme microSDXC card in 512GB is down to a record low of $80. The former is a reliable card that’s good for photographers and videographers while the latter supports 90MB/s write speeds with compatible cameras and other devices and it works with the Nintendo Switch.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

In this article: engadgetdeals, thebuyersguide, commerce, holiday20, holidaydeal20, VMHoliday2020, SanDisk, crucial, microSDXC, portable ssd, SSD, PNY, Lexar, news, gear
