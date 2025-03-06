1Password introduces ‘nearby items,’ tying passwords to physical locations

1Password has added a new feature that allows users to tag their entries with physical locations. That way, when the user is close by a credential's location, that information will be surfaced in the password manager's mobile app. This 'nearby items' feature makes the most relevant information quickly available to 1Password customers and cuts out the need to search for the correct details or remember exactly what you'd named an account.

Location information can be added to any new or existing item in a 1Password vault. The app has also been updated with a map view for setting and viewing the locations of your items. In the blog post announcing the feature, the company cited examples such as door codes for a workplace, health records at a doctor's office, WiFi access at the gym and rewards membership information for local shops as potential uses for location data.

Privacy and security are paramount for a password manager, and 1Password confirmed that a user's location coordinates are only used locally and do not leave the device. Nearby items is available to 1Password customers starting today.