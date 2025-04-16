Database for cybersecurity vulnerabilities secures last-minute government funding

The US government has continued to make drastic cuts to budgets and personnel, but one cybersecurity service has at least temporarily avoided the chop. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures database operated by nonprofit MITRE Corp will receive 11 months of federal support. A representative from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, whose parent agency funds the MITRE database, told Reuters that the department exercised an "option period on the contract to ensure there will be no lapse in critical CVE services." The news was an eleventh-hour announcement, as federal funding for the project was slated to expire today.

This CVE database identifies and tracks cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and it is regularly used by IT professionals. It offers a standardized approach that allows complex and technical information about potential problems to be quickly shared across companies and organizations worldwide.

"We appreciate the overwhelming support for these programs that have been expressed by the global cyber community, industry, and government over the last 24 hours," said Yosry Barsoum, vice president and director for MITRE's Center for Securing the Homeland.