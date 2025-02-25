DOGE workers quit rather than help Musk "dismantle critical public services"

Upheavals within the US government continued today as a group of technology experts announced their resignations. These federal employees had originally worked for the United States Digital Service, a tech-focused department created under the Obama administration. About 40 people from the original Digital Service staff were fired by the Elon Musk-led team known as DOGE earlier this year, and the remaining 65 employees were incorporated into his unit. Today, 21 of those people resigned.

"We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services," the former employees wrote in a resignation letter obtained by the Associated Press . "We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimize DOGE's actions."

The Digital Services director, Anne Marshall, also resigned from her post last week, stating in a public letter that "This is not the mission I came to serve."

Both Marshall and the participants in today's group resignation raised concerns that people from Musk's outfit do not have the knowledge or desire to continue Digital Services' mission of developing and maintaining digital resources for Americans.